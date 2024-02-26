6,507 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

KEYS opened at $149.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

