MQS Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,932. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 206.46%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.