MQS Management LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,037 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. 157,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

