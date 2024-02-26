MQS Management LLC Invests $447,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.21. 72,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.