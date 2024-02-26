O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

