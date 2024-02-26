MQS Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

