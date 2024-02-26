MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 173,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 721,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,890 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. 924,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,520,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

