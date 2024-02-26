Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,619,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI opened at $131.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

