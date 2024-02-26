Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 165.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,741 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

