Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 552,217 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Macerich worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

