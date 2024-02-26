Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 331 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $576.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

