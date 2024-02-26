Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 507 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rollins were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROL. UBS Group cut their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

