Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 195 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,771. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $208.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $208.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

