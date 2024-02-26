Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

