Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,234,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 492,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after buying an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $10,544,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
