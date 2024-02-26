Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.43 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
