Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.43 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

About Korea Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

