OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $101,000 in Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tingo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $382,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tingo Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tingo Group Price Performance

Shares of TIO stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tingo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Tingo Group Profile

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

