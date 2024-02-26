Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports Stock Up 3.3 %

About Amer Sports

NYSE:AS opened at $16.05 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

