11,572 Shares in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

