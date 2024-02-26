Numerai GP LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $34.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

