O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,110,000 after acquiring an additional 676,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

