Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $283.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $285.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

