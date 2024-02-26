Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 24,260 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

