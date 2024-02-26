Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $978,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

