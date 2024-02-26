Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 212,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUM opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUM

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.