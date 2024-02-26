Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.73 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

