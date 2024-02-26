Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.