MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,199 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

