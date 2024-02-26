MQS Management LLC Takes $528,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 65.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HIW opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.22. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

