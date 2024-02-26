Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $229.13 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

