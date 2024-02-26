MQS Management LLC Invests $560,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 414,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 28,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

