Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Stock Down 0.8 %

NKLA opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $776.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 131.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Nikola Profile

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

