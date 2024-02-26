MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,240 Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 16,418.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,249,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,666 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the second quarter valued at about $25,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,663,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tanger by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tanger by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 667,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Tanger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SKT opened at $28.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

