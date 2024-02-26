MQS Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

