6,327 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

