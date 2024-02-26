MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $89.94 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

