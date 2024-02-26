Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,962 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $25,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sempra by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

