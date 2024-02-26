Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,140 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $29.23 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

