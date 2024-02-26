iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

