iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $170.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

