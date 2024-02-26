Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,029 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $29,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,765.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261,848 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $102,982,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $251.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

