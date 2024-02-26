10,315 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,588 shares of company stock worth $4,932,222.

Snap stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

