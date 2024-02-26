Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.