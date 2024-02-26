Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 106.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

MTH stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.01. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

