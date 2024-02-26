SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.87% of SilverCrest Metals worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $759.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

