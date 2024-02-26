Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,803 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

