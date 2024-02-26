Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 213,300 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerflex by 24.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 173,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enerflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Enerflex by 186.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.8 %

EFXT opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $649.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

