Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Credicorp worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 784.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $170.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.28 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

