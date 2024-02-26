Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $6.62 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,112,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 1,696.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $258.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.02. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

