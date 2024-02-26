Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

RARE stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.